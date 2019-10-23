ORLANDO, Fla. — A dozen riders on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster at Universal Studios Florida were stuck Wednesday morning.

Two coaster cars became stuck on the track, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Universal released the brakes on the cars, and employees helped get riders off the coaster.

Firefighters were on standby to assist if necessary.

No injuries were reported.