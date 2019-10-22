KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Fun Spot America is adding a new family coaster to its Kissimmee park, and it wants you to help name it.

"We are pleased to announce the construction of our fourth roller coaster in Kissimmee and newest scream machine that will be perfect for our thrill-seeking family audience," Fun Spot CEO John Arie Jr. said in a statement.

The new coaster, once complete, will be more than five stories tall and feature a layout of more than 1,300 feet. Each coaster vehicle will be able to hold up to six people.

The minimum height requirement for the coaster will be 42 inches.

But the coaster still needs a name — and that's where the public comes in.

"We thought it would be fun to ask Fun Spot Facebook fans to help us name our newest roller coaster," Arie Jr said.

Now through October 31, fans can submit names for the coaster at fun-spot.com . Submissions made on social media will not be accepted. Fun Spot is looking for family-friendly names that fit under themes such as Florida life, classic American fun, legends or traditions.

The winner will receive two season passes and a chance to be among the first to ride the new coaster.

For more information and to submit your names, visit Fun Spot's official website.

In addition to Kissimmee, Fun Spot also operates parks in Orlando and Atlanta.