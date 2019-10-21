ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has announced a few new perks for passholders in 2020.

New exclusive passholder entrance at the parks

Passholder lounge to stay open through 2020

One new perk is a passholder-exclusive entrance at Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure. From January 4-31, annual and seasonal passholders will be able to enter the theme parks at turnstiles marked UOAP.

Passholders must present their pass and a photo ID.

Universal is also keeping the passholder lounge open a little longer. The UOAP Lounge presented by Coca-Cola will remain open through 2020. The lounge, located at Universal Studios, features charging stations for electronic devices as well as beverages for purchase.

The lounge, which first opened in 2018, will celebrate its anniversary on November 13.

Universal passholders, depending on pass type, also get discounts on food, merchandise and tickets.