ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment is building a Sesame Street theme park in San Diego.

SeaWorld to build Sesame Street theme park in San Diego

The Orlando-based company made the announcement Monday

SeaWorld Orlando opened a Sesame Street-themed land in March

The Orlando-based company made the announcement Monday along with Sesame Workshop.

The 17-acre Sesame Place will be built next to SeaWorld San Diego and is expected to open spring 2021.

The new park will include family rides, water slides, live shows, parades and interactive experiences. When Sesame Place San Diego opens, it will also be a Certified Autism Center, with a park-specific sensory guide and designated quiet spaces.

Sesame Place San Diego will be the second one in the country. The first opened just outside Philadelphia in 1980.

"As we celebrate Sesame Street's 50th anniversary, we are excited to share the news of a major opportunity for kids and families to connect with and learn from the brand and its beloved characters," said Steve Young, president of Media & Education and COO of Sesame Place, in a statement.

In the last few years, SeaWorld has shifted from live animal shows by adding new ride and attractions at its parks across the country.

SeaWorld Orlando opened a six-acre Sesame Street-themed land earlier this year. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay added a multi-launch coaster named Tigris to its lineup.

Both theme parks will be opening new coasters next year.