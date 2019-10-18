ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Audio of 911 calls from the night the Disney Skyliner malfunctioned depict pleas for help for riders with medical conditions and worried callers telling dispatchers they've been waiting with no idea when help would come.

The recordings were released by Reedy Creek on Friday after Spectrum News submitted a public records request.

In one recording, an 11-year-old girl who was trapped on a gondola with her epileptic mother asks for help. The girl tells the dispatcher that her mother doesn't have her medicine and could have a seizure.

"My mom needs a hospital right now, please," the girl says to the dispatcher through tears.

The dispatcher tells the girl help is on the way and firefighters are trying to find their gondola.

The gondola in which the girl was trapped had six people inside.

Another rider stuck in a gondola at the Caribbean Beach station called 911 because he was concerned about his 88-year-old mother, who uses a wheelchair.

"It's an emergency. We need somebody here quick," the man tells a dispatcher. "She's 88 and she's getting overheated."

In another recording, a man can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher that his wife, who has a heart condition, had passed out.

"My wife just passed out and came back," he said. "I'm just getting really concerned now. It's near two hours and nothing."

One of the calls came from a Disney cast member who was near a guest who was going in and out of consciousness at the Riviera Resort station.

Other calls came from riders who were just trying to find out what was happening.

"We've been on this for over an hour," a woman tells a dispatcher. "There's a lot of us stuck up in the air. We have no airflow going in. I think that it's time to send somebody to come help us."

The new transportation system went down October 5, barely a week after it opened to the public. The system experienced what Disney said at the time was a "malfunction." Guests were left stranded in gondolas for as long as three hours.

At least three people were taken to a hospital that night, according to Reedy Creek, and were later released.

Disney has yet to reveal what caused the system to malfunction. However, pictures and videos posted to social media from that night show gondolas pushed up against each other and shattered glass on the station's platform.

Skyliner reopened Monday a week after the malfunction.

"Following a complete review with the manufacturer, we've made adjustments to our processes and training, and we are improving how we communicate with guests during their flight with Disney Skyliner," Disney said in a blog post.

Disney Skyliner features routes to Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Pop Century Resort, Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach Resort and the soon-to-open Riviera Resort.