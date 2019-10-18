ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has adjusted the menu at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, the restaurant inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Hollywood Studios.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo menu changed

Star Wars-themed names replaced with simpler names

Shaak Roast now listed as "beef pot roast"

Previously, the menu featured Star Wars-themed food items with names like Braised Shaak Roast and Fried Endorian Tip-yip. And while the items are the same, the names have been replaced with something similar.

Instead of Shaak Roast, the online menu now says "beef pot roast." Fried Endorian Tip-yip is now listed as "fried chicken." The Felucian Garden Spread is just "hummus garden spread."

Inside the park, the Star Wars names are now listed in smaller text below the simplified names.

Disney hasn't said, but it's likely the names were changed to make it easier for guests.

The names of Star Wars-themed drinks at Oga's Cantina remain unchanged.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened at Hollywood Studios on August 29, with the Millennium Falcon attraction, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Oga's Cantina and various shops.

A second attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, is set to open on December 5.