ORLANDO, Fla. – Early registration has begun for Universal Orlando first-ever Epic Character Race Weekend.

The two-day racing event takes place February 1-2

Event includes 5K, 10K races and character interactions

The two-day racing event will take place February 1-2 and include a 5K and a 10K.

Registration starts at $72 per person for the 5K and $111 per person for the 10K. It includes a themed medal, shirt, race bib, drawstring bag, on-course and post-race refreshments and complimentary parking.

There are also VIP race options that also include standard registration perks as well as a post-race breakfast, exclusive character meet-and-greets and a commemorative reusable water bottle.

Universal is also offering a registration option for non-runners, who can sign up as an Epic Fan. That registration includes reserved seating at the finish line, refreshments and parking.

Early registration closes on November 1.

To register for the Epic Character Race Weekend, visit universalorlando.com/runninguniversal.