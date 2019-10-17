ORLANDO, Fla. – Early registration has begun for Universal Orlando first-ever Epic Character Race Weekend.
- Early registration open for Universal's Epic Character Race
- The two-day racing event takes place February 1-2
- Event includes 5K, 10K races and character interactions
The two-day racing event will take place February 1-2 and include a 5K and a 10K.
Registration starts at $72 per person for the 5K and $111 per person for the 10K. It includes a themed medal, shirt, race bib, drawstring bag, on-course and post-race refreshments and complimentary parking.
There are also VIP race options that also include standard registration perks as well as a post-race breakfast, exclusive character meet-and-greets and a commemorative reusable water bottle.
Universal is also offering a registration option for non-runners, who can sign up as an Epic Fan. That registration includes reserved seating at the finish line, refreshments and parking.
Early registration closes on November 1.
To register for the Epic Character Race Weekend, visit universalorlando.com/runninguniversal.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.