ORLANDO, Fla. -- A 41-year-old woman had a seizure after riding Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom in July, according to state report released every quarter.

The woman was one of four Disney World visitors who had seizures after riding attractions at the resort this summer.

A 69-year-old woman with a pre-existing medical condition had a seizure after riding Under the Sea-Journey of the Little Mermaid at Magic Kingdom on July 21. A month later, a 40-year-old man with a pre-existing medical condition has a seizure and fell after riding Star Tours at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

In September, a 4-year-old boy with a pre-existing condition had a seizure after riding Peter Pan's Flight at Magic Kingdom.

A total of 14 injuries or illnesses were reported by Florida's theme parks to the state from July through September.

The theme parks report illnesses and injuries that require at least a 24-hour hospital stay in order to remain exempt from state inspections.

Other injuries or illnesses reported at Disney World include:

An 83-year-old man injuring his hip while getting on the Na'vi River Journey boat ride at Disney's Animal Kingdom on July 3; a 34-year-old man with a history of motion sickness becoming ill after riding Mission: Space at Epcot on July 9; a 75-year-old man falling while getting on Tomorrowland Indy Speedway at Magic Kingdom on July 23; a 45-year-old woman feeling ill and vomiting after riding Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom on September 22; and a 44-year-old woman experiencing sudden memory loss on the Castaway Creek lazy river at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park, also on September 22.

Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando and Legoland also reported incidents.

At Universal, a 65-year-old man experienced back pain after riding Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida. A 62-year-old woman had motion sickness after riding Dr. Doom's Fearfall at Islands of Adventure.

A 56-year-old woman injured her elbow on SeaWorld's Ray Rush attraction.

At Legoland Florida, a 32-year-old woman who was 34 weeks pregnant complained of lower back pain "radiating to her abdomen" after riding Masters of Flight last month.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was the only theme park that didn't report any incidents in the quarter.