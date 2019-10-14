BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will offer a special ticket discount to Brevard County residents later this month.

Resident can get tickets for themselves and up to five guests for $19 (adults) and $14 (children), October 21-November 3. Tickets usually cost $57 for adults and $47 for children.

During the two-week promotion, visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable items like baby formula and hygiene products to be donated to Brevard County Sharing Centers.

The discounted tickets can only be purchased at the Kennedy Space Center ticket booth on the day they will be used. Only the person buying the tickets has to be a Brevard County resident, according to a news release.

Residents must provide valid ID or proof of residency to receive the discount.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex includes bus tours, 3D space films and several exhibits, including the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, the Rocket Garden, Space Shuttle Atlantis and the Saturn V rocket.