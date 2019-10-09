ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Disney World theme park benefits offered at Disney Springs resort area hotels have been extended through 2020.
The perks, which were originally set to end December 31, include Extra Magic Hours and 60-day FastPass+ booking.
Guests staying at one of the seven area hotels—B Resort & Spa, Best Western Lake Buena Vista, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista—can enjoy the benefits through December 31, 2020.
Valid theme park admission is required.
Extra Magic Hours and 60-day FastPass+ booking were previously only offered at Disney World Resort hotels.
For more information, visit disneyspringshotel.com.
