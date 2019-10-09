ORLANDO, Fla. – Dark Horizon: Point of No Return, a new Halloween attraction in Orlando, kicks off Thursday.

The pop-up event features three haunted houses themed after Florida's dark history—Captain Killigrew, Bloody Ed Watson and Mambo Cecile. The houses—Ghostship, Murder Island and Vodou—will each be located in their own theme area.

In addition to houses, the adult-centered Dark Horizon will also feature themed bars, stage shows, a DJ dance party, a 4D theater experience and a VIP lounge.

The event is not recommend for anyone under the age of 13.

Dark Horizon was originally scheduled to begin October 4, but Hurricane Dorian caused organizers to shift the operating schedule. It'll run select nights through November 2.

General admission is $34 or $39, depending on the day.

Dark Horizon is located in the back lot of the Holiday Inn Suites Orlando Resort-Waterpark off Continental Gateway Drive.

For more information, visit darkhorizionorlando.com.