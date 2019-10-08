ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Impressions de France, the 18-minute film at Epcot's France pavilion, has closed temporarily as Disney prepares to add a Beauty and the Beast sing-along.

Impressions de Frances closes for refurbishment

Beauty and the Beast sing-along will be added

Attraction will also receive new digital projection system

Palais du Cinema, the theater that the film, will receive a few upgrades during the refurbishment, including a new digital projection system and a new pre-show exhibit.

A new Beauty and the Beast sing-along will also be added to the attraction, playing alongside Impressions de France.

The sing-along is set to debut January 2020.

Other pavilions—Canada and China—will also be getting new films.

The changes come amid a multi-year transformation project at Epcot, which includes new attractions, shows and restaurants.

A Guardians of the Galaxy coaster is set to debut in time for Disney World's 50th anniversary, while a Ratatouille-themed ride is set to open next summer.