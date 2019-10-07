ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New details are emerging from the weekend incident involving Disney Skyliner.

At least three people were taken to a hospital, Reedy Creek said

System malfunctioned Saturday, leaving guests stranded for hours

The new transportation system, which officially opened September 29, malfunctioned on Saturday.

Disney said Skyliner experienced "unexpected downtime" on the Epcot line, one of three lines that transport guests to and from resort hotels, Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios. The downtime caused some guests to be stranded in midair for hours.

Reedy Creek Emergency Services responded to the scene on Saturday.

A spokesperson told Spectrum News 13 on Monday that six people were evacuted from one of the Skyliner gondolas. One of the six people aboard that gondola requesting medical attention and was transported to the hospital, the spokesperson said.

Two other people--one from the evacuated gondola--were also transported to a hospital, according to Reedy Creek.

All three people have since been released.

Reedy Creek did request assistance from Orange County Fire Rescue and Osceola County Fire Rescue, but their assistance was not needed, Reedy Creek said.

Disney released a statement about the incident on Sunday, saying it was "looking into the cause."

"We have been in contact with the guests, many of whom were on the Skyliner for more than three hours until we were able to restart the system," Disney said in an email. "We express our sincere apologies for the inconvenience and continue to work with each guest individually."

Photos shared on social media from Saturday night show multiple gondolas pushed up against each other at one of the station. One video showed what appeared to be broken glass underneath one of the gondolas.

Skyliner gondolas can hold about 10 people each, traveling at speeds of around 11 mph. The entire system includes about 300 gondolas, with some featuring decorative wraps.

The Disney Skyliner system remains closed while Disney looks into what happened on Saturday.