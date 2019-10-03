ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has announced the performers for this year's Praise Wave.

The Christian music concert series will take place Saturdays between November 2 and November 16.

Music artists set to perform include Rend Collective, Francesca Battistelli and Natalie Grant.

The concerts will take place at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. inside SeaWorld's Nautilus Theater.

Here's the Praise Wave performance schedule:

Rend Collective – November 2

Francesca Battistelli – November 9

Natalie Grant – November 16

The concerts are included with park admission.

For more information, visit the SeaWorld Orlando website.