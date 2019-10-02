ORLANDO, Fla. –— Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal Orlando's newest coaster, encountered another problem: bees.

The coaster closed Wednesday afternoon because of hundreds, possibly thousands, of bees were found near the attraction.

In an email to Spectrum News, a Universal spokesperson said its team is "working to resolve the issue."

"We will reopen the attraction as soon as we're able to do so," the spokesperson wrote.

The attraction had reopened by late Wednesday afternoon.

Universal didn't say what it was doing to clear the bees, which have reportedly plagued the coaster since at least September 25 .

The bee problem is the latest to hit the coaster, which experienced bouts of technical issues in the days following its grand opening.

In late June, Universal announced it was changing the ride's operation schedule, opening in the middle of the day, to provide daily maintenance. The following month, Universal changed Hagrid's schedule again , closing it before park close for "routine maintenance."

Hagrid's is Universal's most advanced coasters, taking riders through the Forbidden Forest at speeds of up to 50 mph. The ride features seven launches, animatronics, and a 17-foot vertical drop.