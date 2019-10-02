ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World will once again offer Disney Early Morning Magic at Magic Kingdom starting next month.
The separate-ticket event includes early access to multiple Fantasyland attractions, including Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, it's a small world, Mad Tea Party, Under the Sea-Journey of the Little Mermaid and Princess Fairytale Hall.
In addition to attractions, the event includes breakfast at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Café. The menu includes scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, pancakes, pastries, fruit, oatmeal, juices and more.
Disney Early Morning Magic at Magic Kingdom will be available on select days November 13 through March 29, according to the Disney World website.
Tickets for the event start at $89 for adults and $79 for children. Regular theme park admission is also required.
