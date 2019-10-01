ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has extended its buy one, get one ticket offer for Florida residents.
With the deal, Florida residents who buy a one-day park-to-park ticket can get a second day free.
The tickets, which includes admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure, can be purchased by December 19. Residents have until January 31, 2020 to use them, but there are blockout dates.
The tickets start $170 and Volcano Bay can be added as a third day for $25 more.
For more information about the deal, visit the Universal Orlando website.
