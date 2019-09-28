ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center is offering a discount on admission for one-day only.

Orlando Science Center holding $10 Day

Discount admission available Sept. 29 only

Tickets can be purchased online

Tickets to the museum will be $10 on Sunday, September 29. Typically, general admission is $21 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 11.

The discounted admission will include access to the museum's four levels as well as its newest exhibit, "Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine. Other exhibits include KidsTown, The Hive: A Makerspace and several giant-screen and 3D films.

The deal is only available on September 29.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online. Parking is $5 but free offsite parking is also available.

For more information, visit the Orlando Science Center website.