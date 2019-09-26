ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando plans to increase the starting pay to $13 an hour for many of its jobs, the resort announced Thursday.

Universal to raise starting pay for many jobs to $13/hour

The increase will take effect early 2020

Universal plans to increase pay to $15/hour with the open of Epic Universe

In a note to employees, Universal Orlando president Bill Davis said increase would take effect early next year.

"We will increase many of our starting wages for jobs up to and including entry-level leadership roles with the minimum starting base rate of $13 per hour or more," Davis wrote.

In February, Universal raised its minimum pay for all employees to $12 an hour.

The announcement comes more than a month after Universal shared new details about its upcoming Epic Universe theme park, which will generate 14,000 jobs with a starting salary of $15 an hour.

In the past, Universal has said it adjusts rates to stay competitive in the market. Its biggest competitor, Disney, reached a deal last year with its workers union to raise starting pay to at least $15 an hour by 2021.