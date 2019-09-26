ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has announced a new running race for 2020.

SeaWorld Orlando announces first-ever Rescue Run

The 3-mile race will take place January 25

Race benefits SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Conservation Fund

Dubbed the SeaWorld Rescue Run, the three-mile race will be held January 25, the theme park announced Thursday. Runners will race through the park, catching glimpses of SeaWorld's animals before crossing the finish line at Shamu Stadium.

Runners will receive a finisher's medal, commemorative T-shirt and water bottle.

The event will also include a kids race, a post-race killer whale show, food and refreshments.

The Rescue Run benefits the SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Conservation Fund, which has provided $17 million in grants to over 1,000 organizations.

Registration for the Rescue Run starts at $50 now through November 15. After that the price goes up. Registration for the kids race costs $10.

Parking is included with registration, according to SeaWorld.

For more information about the SeaWorld Rescue Run, visit seaworld.com/orlando.