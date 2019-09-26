ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney has shared another sneak peek inside Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the second attraction coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The preview came Thursday during a Good Morning America segment. And although no new details were revealed, the "inside look" included the view of the star destroyer hangar bay from the transport. It was the "wow" moment for members of the media during a preview of Galaxy's Edge in August.

The hangar bay is also where riders will encounter dozens of stormtroopers before boarding trackless ride vehicles.

"So we came up with this really cool, epic, and very elaborate story for you to feel like you are truly in an immersive, authentic and 360-degree experience," said Margaret Kerrison, managing story editor for Walt Disney Imagineering.

The storyline puts riders in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. The adventure begins in the Resistance forest. After making their way through tunnels and caves, riders will come face-to-face with Poe Dameron's X-wing. Riders will then enter the Resistance transport ship where they'll be asked to join the Resistance on a mission. But things don't go as planned and riders will be captured by the First Order. They will then board the star destroyer and enter the previously mentioned hangar bay.

From there, the mission is to escape the First Order and make it safely back to Batuu.

Rise of the Resistance is being touted as Disney's most ambitious and most technologically advanced ride ever, featuring multiple ride systems to create the experience.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is set to open at Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios on December 5 and then at Disneyland in California on January 17.