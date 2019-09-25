NATIONWIDE — Virgin Atlantic has given one of its Boeing 747s a Star Wars-themed makeover.

Virgin Atlantic unveils "The Falcon" airplane

Boeing 747 features a Millennium Falcon decal

Design comes amid increased promotion for Galaxy's Edge

The United Kingdom-based airline on Wednesday unveiled the airplane, which is now sports a decal featuring Han Solo's iconic ship, the Millennium Falcon.

Dubbed "The Falcon," the plane will fly between London Gatwick Airport and Orlando International Airport.

It's part of a promotion that Virgin Holidays is doing in partnership with Walt Disney World.

Virgin says the decal is 144 feet long from end to end and took three weeks to print.

"It was a very exciting brief to be able to redesign our aircraft livery to represent something as iconic as the Millennium Falcon and it's not something that you get to do every day," Virgin Atlantic senior engineer Dave Napper said in a news release. "We have many Star Wars fans within the company who jumped at the chance to get involved in some way, and we cannot wait to see 'The Falcon' take flight."

The new plane wrap also comes as Disney World ramps up promotion for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge , which opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios on August 29.