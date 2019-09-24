ORLANDO, Fla. — If you're a James Bond fan, you might want to head to Madame Tussauds Orlando next month.

The International Drive attraction is adding 007, in wax figure form, to its lineup. And it won't just be one version of Bond on display. All six versions of the secret agent will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds on October 5, which just so happens to be National James Bond Day.

The lineup will include figures that resemble Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Each figure will be wearing a suit inspired by the original costumes designed by Oscar-winning designer Lindy Hemming. The exhibit will also feature theatrical lighting, footage from the films and the 007 theme songs.

"As the world anticipates the release of the 2020 James Bond film, we're bringing the excitement and drama of the franchise to life here at Madame Tussauds Orlando," general manager James Paulding said in a news release.

The six James Bonds will be on display in Orlando for a limited time.