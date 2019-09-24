ORLANDO, Fla. -- Vegetarians and vegans will have more options when dining at Disney World.

Disney added more plant-based dishes at its parks

New menu items will arrive on October 3, 4

Dishes will not include animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey

New plant-based dishes will arrive next month, Disney Parks announced Tuesday. The new dishes will launch October 1 at quick-service locations followed by table service restaurants on October 3.

The dishes will be made with ingredients like vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds and legumes, Disney said. No animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey will be used in the dishes.

"Our guests have embraced our plant-based offerings at our parks around the globe, inspiring us to. Expand our menu and introduce a new menu icon, a green leaf, that will make it easier than ever to find these creations during your visit," Disney said in a blog post.

The new dishes will also make their way to Disneyland in California in 2020, Disney said.

Here's a look at some of the plant-based offerings and where to can find them:

Steamed Asian Dumplings - Le Cellier at Epcot

Plant-based meat dumplings, served with bok choy, Chinese long beans, red peppers and radish in a delicious and fragrant Asian broth

Shiriki Noodle Salad - Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom

Salad made with noodles, edamame beans, mushrooms, green mango and cucumber, tossed with a sweet chili sauce

Felucian Garden Spread - Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Made with plant-based kefta, herb humus, tomato-cucumber relish and pita

Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl - Satu'li Canteen at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Crispy tofu seasoned with chili-spice and topped with crunchy vegetable slaw, boba balls and choice of base and sauce

Plant-Based Cashew Cheesecake - California Grill at Disney's Contemporary Resort