ORLANDO, Fla. -- Vegetarians and vegans will have more options when dining at Disney World.
- Disney added more plant-based dishes at its parks
- New menu items will arrive on October 3, 4
- Dishes will not include animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey
New plant-based dishes will arrive next month, Disney Parks announced Tuesday. The new dishes will launch October 1 at quick-service locations followed by table service restaurants on October 3.
The dishes will be made with ingredients like vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds and legumes, Disney said. No animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey will be used in the dishes.
"Our guests have embraced our plant-based offerings at our parks around the globe, inspiring us to. Expand our menu and introduce a new menu icon, a green leaf, that will make it easier than ever to find these creations during your visit," Disney said in a blog post.
The new dishes will also make their way to Disneyland in California in 2020, Disney said.
Here's a look at some of the plant-based offerings and where to can find them:
Steamed Asian Dumplings - Le Cellier at Epcot
Plant-based meat dumplings, served with bok choy, Chinese long beans, red peppers and radish in a delicious and fragrant Asian broth
Shiriki Noodle Salad - Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom
Salad made with noodles, edamame beans, mushrooms, green mango and cucumber, tossed with a sweet chili sauce
Felucian Garden Spread - Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Made with plant-based kefta, herb humus, tomato-cucumber relish and pita
Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl - Satu'li Canteen at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Crispy tofu seasoned with chili-spice and topped with crunchy vegetable slaw, boba balls and choice of base and sauce
Plant-Based Cashew Cheesecake - California Grill at Disney's Contemporary Resort
