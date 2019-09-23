ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is offering free admission to travelers who are stranded following the collapse of UK travel company Thomas Cook.

SeaWorld offering free admission to stranded Thomas Cook travelers

The offer available now through September 30

The UK travel company abruptly shut down, stranding thousands of travelers

Now through September 30, those travelers can get free, single-day admission to the theme park.

"We're pleased this free offer lets stranded families and friends enjoy a day together," president of SeaWorld Orlando Kyle Miller said in a statement. "From our newest immersive experience Sesame Street Land, to exciting ride experiences like Mako to some of the world's most inspiring animal encounter, SeaWorld Orlando has something for every member of the family."

The offer is only available to Thomas Cook travelers, who will need to show proof of booking and a photo ID at SeaWorld, to receive free admission.

Thomas Cook abruptly ceased operations, leaving thousands of travelers stranded in cities around the world on Monday, including Orlando.

Last summer, the company announced it would no longer sell tickets to SeaWorld and other attractions with killer whales in captivity. In July 2018 blog post, CEO Peter Fankhauser said the decision was made, in part, by changing customer expectations. His post also said SeaWorld and 29 other animal attractions didn't meet minimum ABTA welfare standards.

SeaWorld challenged the company's decision saying wasn't based on "science, fact or reality."