ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall is finally here and with it comes special food offerings at Disney Springs.
- Disney Springs adds fall foods to its offerings
- WonderFall Flavors event now through November 4
- More than 30 restaurants and locations participating
To celebrate the change in the season, Disney Springs has released its limited time WonderFall Flavors menu. Now through November 4, more than 30 locations will offer specialty dishes and drinks featuring pumpkin, apple, squash and other seasonal flavors.
Here's a guide to some of this year's offerings.
4R Barbacoa Cantina Food Truck
Squash Blossom Quesadilla – Squash blossom, zucchini, tomato, onion, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, and queso fresco with a side of pico de gallo
Amorette's Patisserie
Harvest Apple Crepe – Crepe with vanilla sauce and toasted pecans
Pumpkin Crème Brulee – Pumpkin custard with bruleed sugar, candied pecans and a pumpkin sable cookie garnished with Amorette's chocolate
AristoCrepes
Poison Apple Cocktail – Caramel apple frozen cocktail featuring apple whisky and creamy caramel served in a poison apple stein
The Boathouse
Apple and Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee – topped with cinnamon whipped cream and sugared wonton chips
Pomegranate Margarita – Tequila, lime juice, pomegranate liqueur, agave nectar, and fresh lime wedge with a salted rim
Chef Art Smith's Homecomin'
Smoked Turkey Sliders – made with white cheddar cheese, spring mix, tomato and Homecomin's homemade cran-apple chutney
Brown Sugar Old Fashioned – Brown sugar bourbon, simple syrup and bitters with muddled orange and cherries
D-Luxe Burger
Oktoberfest Burger – Beef patty topped with smoked sausage, braised red cabbage, stout cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and grilled onion on a Park House Roll
Pumpkin Pie Milkshake – Gelato, caramel sauce, and graham cracker crumbles topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice
Earl of Sandwich
Holiday Turkey Sandwich – Sliced turkey with cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise on fresh-baked bread
For a look at the complete list of menu items, click here.
