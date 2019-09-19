WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida's new pirate-themed hotel will open April 17, the theme park announced Thursday.

The five-story Pirate Island Hotel will feature 150 rooms, a heated pool with pool deck, in-room Lego treasure hunts and characters experiences.

Each room will have two separate spaces—one for adults and a sleeping area for kids. The adult area will include a king-size bed and a TV, while the kids' area will include a bunk bed, Lego play areas and a TV.

"The new hotel rooms will also be fully themed with interactive Lego Pirate models throughout and include an array of humorous décor designed specifically for a kid-centric family vacation," Legoland said in a news release.

The hotel will also feature the Shipwreck Restaurant, Lego play areas, nightly programming and the Smuggler's Bar for adults. And guests can also receive a free family-style breakfast with each overnight stay.

Along with Thursday's announcement, Legoland also shared new photos and an animated fly-through video of the hotel.

Pirate Island Hotel becomes Legoland's third hotel, joining the Legoland Hotel and nearby Legoland Beach Retreat.