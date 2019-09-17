ORLANDO, Fla. — Another night has been added to this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal.

Universal adds another date to Halloween Horror Nights

October 21 added to the event calendar

HHN runs select nights through November 2

Universal Orlando said it added October 21 to the event calendar because of "popular demand."

The October 21 date is now included in the Frequent Fear Pass, the Frequent Fear Plus Pass and the Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass.

Halloween Horror Nights features 10 themed haunted houses, five scare zones, and two live shows.

The popular event runs select nights through November 2.