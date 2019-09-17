TAMPA, Fla. – Sim Sim, the oldest male gorilla at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, has died, the theme park announced Tuesday.
- Busch Gardens says male gorilla has died
- Sim Sim was the park's oldest male gorilla
- He had lived at the park since 1992
"He will be greatly missed by our ambassadors and guests alike," Busch Gardens said in a Facebook post.
Busch Gardens did not share any details about how Sim Sim died.
Sim Sim had lived at the park since 1992.
