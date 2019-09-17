TAMPA, Fla. – Sim Sim, the oldest male gorilla at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, has died, the theme park announced Tuesday.

Busch Gardens says male gorilla has died

Sim Sim was the park's oldest male gorilla

He had lived at the park since 1992

"He will be greatly missed by our ambassadors and guests alike," Busch Gardens said in a Facebook post.

Busch Gardens did not share any details about how Sim Sim died.

Sim Sim had lived at the park since 1992.