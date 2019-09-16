ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World has shared a preview of what guests will see when aboard the Disney Skyliner transportation system.

The system, which officially opens September 29, will take guests to and from Epcot, Hollywood Studios and four nearby hotels—Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Pop Century Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney's Riviera Resort. Along the way, guests will encounter aerial views of the parks, resorts, waterways and woodlands.

The Skyliner system will include five loading stations, each featuring a different theme, as well as 300 cabins. Each cabin will coming in one of eight color, with some featuring art based on Disney attractions, characters and films.

Each cabin can accommodate up to 10 guests, including those in wheelchairs.

Disney Skyliner comes as Disney undertakes several projects including, the multi-year transformation of Epcot, the Tron coaster at Magic Kingdom and the Mickey Mouse-themed ride at Hollywood Studios.