WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida, with the help of park visitors, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Legoland raises money for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

Over $126,000 will be donated to the American Red Cross

Money came from ticket sales during a weekend promotion

The Winter Haven theme park raised over $126,000 that will be donated to the American Red Cross.

Over the weekend, Legoland offered single-day tickets for $25 with $10 from each sale going to help those directly affected by the hurricane. The park also set up collection sites, allowing visitors to donate supplies and items that will be sent to the Bahamas.

More than 4,500 pounds of nonperishable goods and other items were collected, Legoland said.