WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida, with the help of park visitors, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.
- Legoland raises money for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts
- Over $126,000 will be donated to the American Red Cross
- Money came from ticket sales during a weekend promotion
The Winter Haven theme park raised over $126,000 that will be donated to the American Red Cross.
Over the weekend, Legoland offered single-day tickets for $25 with $10 from each sale going to help those directly affected by the hurricane. The park also set up collection sites, allowing visitors to donate supplies and items that will be sent to the Bahamas.
More than 4,500 pounds of nonperishable goods and other items were collected, Legoland said.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.