ORLANDO, Fla. – Goodbye sporks, we hardly knew you.

Sporks not available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Docking Bay 7 now distributing regular forks

People reportedly taking sporks from the restaurant

RELATED: Disney adds Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge food to mobile ordering

The themed sporks are reportedly no longer available at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The silverware was being distributed with dishes since the land opened at Hollywood Studios on August 29.

But by Tuesday, according to Twitter user Tharin White, sporks were out and regular ol' forks were in.

So, what prompted the change? Disney hasn't said. However, guests were reportedly taking sporks from the restaurant.

It's not surprising that Docking Bay 7 would eventually switch to regular forks.

Disneyland's version of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge suffered the same fate earlier this year, with guests taking the metal sporks and other items from the land--either to keep as souvenirs or to sell.

A quick search on the e-commerce site reveals some sellers are asking as much as $150 for the sporks. Disney World sporks have also popped up on eBay.

It's unclear if Docking Bay 7's lack of sporks is permanent or temporary.

Disney World representatives have not responded to requests for comment.