ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is offering free admission to Florida first responders this month.
The promotion is in partnership with Firehouse Subs and Coca-Cola.
Through September 30, law enforcement, firefighters, EMT and 911 operators can get free admission to the theme park.
SeaWorld is also offering qualified first responders and 911 operators up to four discounted tickets for friends and family. The discounted tickets are $55.90 each.
The tickets must be used by October 31.
To take advantage of the deal, first responders and 911 operators must register
For more information and to register for tickets, visit seaworld.com/orlando.
