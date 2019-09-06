ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has announced the return of its Fun Card for 2020.
- SeaWorld announces 2020 Fun Card
- For limited time, card costs $104.99 (price of 1-day ticket)
- Fun Card is valid through December 31, 2020 but has blockout dates
For a limited time, the park is offering the card for $104.99—the price of a single-day ticket. For $159.98, the card includes admission to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando.
Also, for a limited time, anyone who purchases a 2020 Fun Card can use it for admission for the remainder of this year.
Those who purchase the card during the promotion will get three free samples to use at SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival this month.
The Fun Card is valid through December 31, 2020 and does come with blockout dates. Also parking is not included.
For more information about the deal, visit seaworld.com/orlando.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.