ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has announced the return of its Fun Card for 2020.

For a limited time, the park is offering the card for $104.99—the price of a single-day ticket. For $159.98, the card includes admission to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando.

Also, for a limited time, anyone who purchases a 2020 Fun Card can use it for admission for the remainder of this year.

Those who purchase the card during the promotion will get three free samples to use at SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival this month.

The Fun Card is valid through December 31, 2020 and does come with blockout dates. Also parking is not included.

For more information about the deal, visit seaworld.com/orlando.