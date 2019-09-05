ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has revealed the dates for the 2020 edition of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts.

The annual festival will run January 17 through February 24.

Festival of the Arts highlights the visual, culinary and performing arts and features workshops, art signings, food and live entertainment.

The popular Disney on Broadway Concert Series will also return to the festival, Disney announced. Each night of the festival, Broadway stars will pair up and perform songs from the Disney on Broadway catalog. Performers have not yet been announced.

A few experiences will debut at Epcot in time for the festival, including a Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along in the France pavilion, a new Circle-Vision film in the Canada pavilion and the Awesome Planet film in The Land pavilion.