ORLANDO, Fla. – Madame Tussauds Orlando is offering free admission to teachers this month.

Teachers and one guest can get free admission to the International Drive attraction and nearby Sea Life Orlando Aquarium now through September 30.

In addition to free admission, Florida teachers will be able to get a free Florida Teacher pass. The pass includes admission to Madame Tussauds Orlando, Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Florida for a year.

To receive the pass, Florida teachers will need to present a recent pay stub, a Florida photo ID and a valid FDOE teaching certificate at one of the ticket windows at either Madame Tussauds or Sea Life Aquarium.

Located in Icon Park complex, Madame Tussauds features wax figures of dozens of celebrities, including Will Smith, Oprah, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Pitbull.

For more information, visit madametussauds.com/orlando.