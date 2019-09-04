WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida is offering a ticket discount, with a portion of sales going toward Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

The Winter Haven theme park said Wednesday it will have single-day tickets available for $25 this weekend only. Ten dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to the American Red Cross, which will be helping those directly affected by the hurricane.

Tickets can only be used on September 7 or September 8. The deal is not available online. Tickets can only be purchased at the Legoland ticket window.

Legoland will also collect donations from visitors who want to help. Items include nonperishable goods, radios, batteries, baby products, toiletries, water, and bedding.

Once collected, the items will be sent to The Bahamas.

For more information, visit legoland.com/relief.