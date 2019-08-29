ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World's newest land, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, has officially opened at Hollywood Studios.
To help manage crowds entering the land, Disney has rolled out a virtual queue system.
The system or "Boarding Groups" will be used when crowds reached a certain level.
Visitors can join a boarding group one of two ways—through the My Disney Experience app or at one of the park's Guest Experience kiosks.
To see if they need to join a boarding group, visitors will need to check the status of the land in the app. If the status is open, there's no need to join a group. Visitors can go straight to Galaxy's Edge using the Grand Avenue entrance near Muppet Vision 3D. If the land's status is "access by boarding group only," then they will need to join a boarding group.
After joining a boarding group, visitors can receive push notifications to find out when it's time to enter the land. Visitors who are not using the app can check the digital boards around the park to see when their group number is boarding.
Disney World has not said how long the virtual queue will remain in place.
