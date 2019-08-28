ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is getting ready to open Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The 14-acre themed land lets visitors enter a galaxy far, far away and find unique Star Wars items, including collectible Coca-Cola bottles.

But a TSA policy is bad news for fans hoping to take the exclusive Coke bottles home with them.

TSA has banned the bottles because they are designed to look like thermal detonators.

“Replica and inert explosives are not permitted in either carry-on or checked bags,” a TSA spokesperson wrote in an email to Spectrum News.

The reason? The bottles could confuse TSA screeners at airport security checkpoints, leading to long delays.

A tweet from the official TSA account confirmed the decision.

When fans asked if the bottles could be packed without the caps, TSA was quick to put the brakes on that.

“Even with a normal bottle cap, this item is still considered a replica and is not allowed in carry-on or checked bags. If our officers discover a replica item during screening and believes it's real, the item will be treated as such until advised otherwise by law enforcement,” the account tweeted.

Travelers are however permitted to take lightsabers and droids they build in the land in checked and carry-on bags.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens August 29.