ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney held a dedication ceremony a day ahead of the official opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge dedication ceremony

The new land officially opens August 29

RELATED: Disney Shares Sneak Peek at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

The short ceremony included appearances by Chewbacca and R2-D2, a speech by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek, and fireworks.

"Every aspect of this land, from the droid tracks on the pavement to the spires that reach the sky, is 100 percent authentically Star Wars," Chapek said.

"This is storytelling on a truly epic scale."

Chapek also thanked the Disney cast members who are part of the land's opening team.

Visitors to the new land (also known as Black Spire Outpost) will be able to drink blue milk, encounter a replica of the Millennium Falcon and pilot the icon ship, see some of their favorite Star Wars characters and more.

A version of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge open at Disneyland in May.

Disney World visitors can begin visiting the land on August 29.