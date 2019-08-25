ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney has revealed more details about its Star Wars hotel that's not a hotel.

More details about Star Wars hotel "experience" revealed

Guest will arrive at a terminal before beginning journey

Vacation experience will be similar to a cruise ship model

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, as Disney describes it, is a first-of-its-kind vacation experience. Guests will board an starship called the Halcyon, where they will become "active participants in stories that unfold around them."

"The choices you make during your adventure will help determine how your Star Wars story progresses," Disney said.

The vacation will be a completely themed, two-night experience. Similar to a cruise ship, guests will arrive at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal at Disney World where they will check in. They will then board a launch pod that will "transport" them into space.

From there, they'll arrive at the Halcyon. Once "aboard" the starship, guests can participate in various activities, including lightsaber training and a chance to learn about the ship's systems at the Bridge.

They will also interact with members of the crew as well as Star Wars characters such as Chewbacca and droids.

The ship will also feature the Silver C Lounge, which serve drinks for passengers of all ages; the Engineering Room, where guests can see the inner workings of the ship; and cabins where guests will sleep. Each cabin will offer a view of space.

Disney didn't release any official pricing information for the experience.