We finally know the name of the Star Wars hotel coming to Walt Disney World.

Name revealed for Disney World's Star Wars hotel

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be a "vacation experience"

Guests will board a starship called the Halcyon to begin their 2-night adventure

The hotel, which is being touted as a "vacation experience," will be called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. And the starship will be called the Halcyon. Guests will board it to begin their two-night adventure.

Here's how Disney describes the experience:

"Once onboard, guests will interact with characters and become active participants in stories that unfold around them on their galactic journey."

The hotel is being built near Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, just south of Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The announcement was made Thursday, the night before the start of its D23 Expo. More details about upcoming Disney Parks attractions are expected during a presentation on Sunday.