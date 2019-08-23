We finally know the name of the Star Wars hotel coming to Walt Disney World.
The hotel, which is being touted as a "vacation experience," will be called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. And the starship will be called the Halcyon. Guests will board it to begin their two-night adventure.
Here's how Disney describes the experience:
"Once onboard, guests will interact with characters and become active participants in stories that unfold around them on their galactic journey."
The hotel is being built near Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, just south of Disney's Hollywood Studios.
The announcement was made Thursday, the night before the start of its D23 Expo. More details about upcoming Disney Parks attractions are expected during a presentation on Sunday.
