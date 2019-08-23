An attraction based on the Disney animated film Moana is coming to Epcot.

Moana attraction coming to Epcot

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is the official name

Guests will interact with "living water"

The attraction called "Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana" will let guest interact with "magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting."

Disney made the announcement Thursday during a preview of its D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. Concept art and a model of the attraction was also revealed.

Model for Epcot's Moana attraction. So, it looks like a walk-through attraction. Details Sunday. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/vsProX9jCl — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 23, 2019

More details are expected to be shared Sunday during the Disney Parks panel.

The Moana attraction comes amid Epcot's multi-year transformation, which also includes new pavilions, a new experience center, new fireworks shows and more.