An attraction based on the Disney animated film Moana is coming to Epcot.
- Moana attraction coming to Epcot
- Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is the official name
- Guests will interact with "living water"
The attraction called "Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana" will let guest interact with "magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting."
Disney made the announcement Thursday during a preview of its D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. Concept art and a model of the attraction was also revealed.
More details are expected to be shared Sunday during the Disney Parks panel.
The Moana attraction comes amid Epcot's multi-year transformation, which also includes new pavilions, a new experience center, new fireworks shows and more.
