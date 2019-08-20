ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is changing the pick-up and drop-off location for ride share services like Uber and Lyft.

Starting August 22, the new location wll be on the fifth level of resort's north parking garage in the Jurassic Park section. Vehicle will be able to access the area through a dedicated lane at the parking garage, Universal said in a news released. No parking fee will be required.

The new pick-up and drop-off location will also apply to employees and park visitors.

Universal hotel shuttles, transportation buses and taxis will still use the CityWalk bus loop on the ground level for pick-up and drop-off.