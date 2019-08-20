ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has rolled out a new multi-day ticket deal that includes admission to it Volcano Bay water park.
The 3-park, 5-day promotion includes admission to one Universal park per day—Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure or Universal's Volcano Bay.
The ticket cost $264.99 ($254.99 for children ages 3 to 9) and must be purchased by December 2.
The ticket must be used by May 22, 2020, but there are blockout dates from December 26-31. According to the Universal website, the ticket is "valid for any five calendar days during a seven consecutive calendar day period, which includes the first day any portion of the ticket is used."
The offer can be upgraded to a park-to-park ticket that allows visits to all three parks each day. That ticket costs $334.99 ($329.99 for children ages 3 to 9).
Universal is also offering the ticket deal in 4-day, 3-day, and 2-day options. A 3-park, 4-day promotional ticket cost $254.99 ($244.99 for children ages 3 to 9.).
In June, Universal opened a new coaster at Islands of Adventure called Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. And earlier this month, the company announced it's building a brand new theme park called Universal's Epic Universe.
For more information about the ticket deal, visit universalorlando.com.
