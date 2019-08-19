KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Medieval Times Orlando is offering a back-to-school discount just to Florida residents.

Medieval Times offering Florida resident discount

Tickets $41.95 for adults, $30.95 for children

Discounted tickets is valid for shows through September 30

Now until September 2, Floridians can purchase adult tickets for $41.95 and kids tickets for $30.95. Tickets usually cost $64.95 and $36.95, respectively.

The discounted tickets can be used for shows through September 30.

To take advantage of the deal, people should use the code "RES4130" when purchasing tickets.

Florida residents must show a valid ID at the box office.

Medieval Times is a two-hour dinner show featuring sword fights, jousting, horses and more.

For more information, visit medievaltimes.com/orlando.