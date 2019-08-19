KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Medieval Times Orlando is offering a back-to-school discount just to Florida residents.
- Medieval Times offering Florida resident discount
- Tickets $41.95 for adults, $30.95 for children
- Discounted tickets is valid for shows through September 30
Now until September 2, Floridians can purchase adult tickets for $41.95 and kids tickets for $30.95. Tickets usually cost $64.95 and $36.95, respectively.
The discounted tickets can be used for shows through September 30.
To take advantage of the deal, people should use the code "RES4130" when purchasing tickets.
Florida residents must show a valid ID at the box office.
Medieval Times is a two-hour dinner show featuring sword fights, jousting, horses and more.
For more information, visit medievaltimes.com/orlando.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.