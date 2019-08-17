ORLANDO, Fla. — Joey Fatone of NSYNC fame is heading to Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, Disney announced Friday.

The performer will take the stage at the America Gardens Theatre for the festival's Eat to the Beat concert series November 12 through 14. And he will be bringing along a few "friends."

Chris Kirkpatrick, Ryan Cabrera and a "surprise" guest will join Fatone.

WATCH: @realjoeyfatone “and friends” will be performing at the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival Nov 12-14. Attractions Insider @AshleyLCarter1 talked with him to find out what festival goers can expect. #TasteEpcot #WDW pic.twitter.com/82GAeCLKFY — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) August 16, 2019

"It's going to be great," Fatone told Spectrum News. "We have a 13-piece band. We're going to be going through different genres of music, kind of have a little fun with it and being interactive with the audience as well."

Other acts schedule to perform during the festival include Plain White T's (August 29-31), Tiffany (September 13-15), Hanson (October 28-30) and Boyz II Men (November 4-6).

The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival runs August 29 through November 23.