ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney's Magic Kingdom is in full Halloween mode with the return of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Annual holiday event kicked off Friday night

Show features fireworks, lighting effects, music

Takes place select nights through November 1

The annual holiday event kicked off Friday night and included the debut of Disney's Not So Spooky Spectacular, a new Halloween-themed fireworks and projection show at Cinderella Castle.

Replacing the long-running HalloWishes, the new show features Jack Skellington in puppet form, who serves as host, as well as Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy.

Jack has arrived to tell the audience about the unexpected things that can happen on Halloween night. As the story unfolds, Mickey and his friends appear as they embark on a trick-or-treating adventure. They soon find themselves drawn to a mysterious haunted house.

Once inside the house, the friends move from room to room, encountering skeletons, ghosts and a few Disney villains, all of which are projected onto the castle.

In addition to fireworks, and there are plenty of them, the show also features lasers, lighting effects and a musical arrangement that includes songs from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place select nights now through November 1.