ORLANDO, Fla. — Two more marketplaces have been added to this year's Epcot International Food and Wine Festival.

Donut Box, Cool Wash will debut October 1

Festival runs from August 29-November 23

The Donut Box and Cool Wash will debut on October 1.

Located near Test Track, The Donut Box will feature sweet menu items such as a sweet corn fritter with Fresno and red pepper jelly, strawberry-dusted donut holes, and an exclusive Boston Cream donut ale.

Also on the menu will be a Black and White Coffee Cocktail which comes garnished with a yeast donut sprinkled with chocolate espresso bean crumbles.

Over at Cool Wash, visitors will be able to make their own frozen drinks, choosing from a variety of flavors that range from blue raspberry to orange cream. They will also be able to add in Swedish Fish, Jelly drops, boba pearls and Pop Rocks!

Previously announced marketplaces include Appleseed Orchard, Belgium Coastal Eats, Hawai'i, Ireland, The Wine & Dine Studio and more.

The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival runs August 29-November 23.