ORLANDO, Fla. — This October it won't just be wild at Gatorland in Orlando — it'll be spooky.

Gatorland hosting its first Gators, Ghosts and Goblins

Event will take place during last 2 weekends of October

Included in park admission

The gator-themed park and preserve in south Orange County will be hosting Gators, Ghosts and Goblins, a Halloween festival, on the last two weekends of October and on Halloween itself.

The park will feature spooky themed areas with actors and selfie zones, special shows, and "Frank & Stein's" Octoberfest Pavilion with entertainment and themed food and gear. You may even spot the Skunk Ape, Florida's version of Bigfoot, roaming around. Gatorland is also hoping to bring in special vendors to add to the event.

The goal is to have some Halloween fun while also being family friendly.

It's only the second time Gatorland has hosted a Halloween event. A spokesperson for the park said they hosted one several years ago.

Gators Ghosts and Goblins will run during the day on Saturday and Sunday, October 19 and 20, and October 26 and 27. It will also run on Halloween.

The event is included with park admission. For details on visiting, head to the Gatorland website.